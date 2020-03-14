The Debate
Nushrat Bharucha Looks Effortlessly Stunning In These High-slit Gowns; See Pics

Bollywood News

Nushrat Bharucha loves wearing high-slit gowns and these pictures are proof. Read ahead to know more about the actor's looks in these gowns

nushrat bharucha

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Nushrat Bharucha's sense of fashion has inspired many fans. She puts her best foot forward always, may it be in casual outings or formal events. The actor has recently been spotted donning several glamorous thigh-high slit gowns. Take a look at some of Nushrat Bharucha's best high-slit gowns.

 Nushrat Bharucha's best high slit gowns 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

 Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor: Actors Who Made Their Bollywood Debut Opposite The 'Baaghi 3' Actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

Nushrat Bharucha wore the green high slit gown for an award function while she wore the black thigh-high slit gown for a photoshoot. Nushrat Bharucha looked stunning in both her outfits and went for a dramatic makeup to complete the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

Also Read: Shraddha, Nora & Nushrat Pair Red Outfits With Gladiators And The Result Is Fabulous 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

 Nushrat Bharucha posted a picture in her silk high-slit gown a few days ago on Instagram. Another picture she posted in a thigh-high slit gown  for another photoshoot. For both the looks, the actor opted for a no-makeup look and tied her hair up. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha's Stunning Red Carpet Looks Redefine Grace And Elegance

Nushrat Bharucha was also seen in a high slit red gown while promoting her movie Dream Girl. She tied her hair in a low pony and paired her dress with nude heels. With minimal makeup, the actor looked stunning in those loop earrings.

Nushrat Bharucha will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang with Rajkumar Rao. The movie is set to hit the theatres on 12 June.

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha's Stunning Photos And Videos From 'Chhalaang' Promotions

 

 

