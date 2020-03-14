Nushrat Bharucha Looks Effortlessly Stunning In These High-slit Gowns; See Pics

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Nushrat Bharucha's sense of fashion has inspired many fans. She puts her best foot forward always, may it be in casual outings or formal events. The actor has recently been spotted donning several glamorous thigh-high slit gowns. Take a look at some of Nushrat Bharucha's best high-slit gowns.

Nushrat Bharucha's best high slit gowns

Nushrat Bharucha wore the green high slit gown for an award function while she wore the black thigh-high slit gown for a photoshoot. Nushrat Bharucha looked stunning in both her outfits and went for a dramatic makeup to complete the look.

Nushrat Bharucha posted a picture in her silk high-slit gown a few days ago on Instagram. Another picture she posted in a thigh-high slit gown for another photoshoot. For both the looks, the actor opted for a no-makeup look and tied her hair up.

Nushrat Bharucha was also seen in a high slit red gown while promoting her movie Dream Girl. She tied her hair in a low pony and paired her dress with nude heels. With minimal makeup, the actor looked stunning in those loop earrings.

Nushrat Bharucha will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang with Rajkumar Rao. The movie is set to hit the theatres on 12 June.

