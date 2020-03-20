Nushrat Bharucha 'feels Great' To Reunite With Rajkummar Rao For 'Chhalaang' After Decade

Nushrat Bharucha is currently on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor’s recent films have managed to impress the masses and has raked in good business at the box office. The actor is currently having a packed-up schedule, as she has a string of releases lined-up in the coming year. Nushrat Bharucha, who is currently gearing up for her next with Rajkummar Rao Chhalaang, recently spoke about reuniting with the actor on the big screen after a decade. Here are all the details.

Nushrat on collaborating with Rajkummar Rao

In an interview with a leading daily, she expressed gratitude for having worked in the much-acclaimed film, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, which completes ten years today. Speaking about her experience in working for the film, Nushrat Bharucha revealed that she still remembers clearly how she faced the camera for the first time in her life. Adding to the same, Nushrat Bharucha revealed that her journey has been amazing post the film’s success, as the film plays a big role in her life.

The movie also marked Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha's first onscreen association. Speaking about the same, Nusharat revealed that it feels great to work with Rajkummar Rao again and remarked that she shares a very good relationship with the actor. Adding to the same, Nushrat revealed that she hopes the audience would like their performances in Chhalaang.

On the professional front

Nushrat will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Verma in the upcoming, Hurdang. Her next, Chhalaang along with Rajkummar Rao, also stars Ajay Devgn in a prominent role. The film is expected to release in 2020. Recently, Nushrat Bharucha dropped in the poster of Chhalaang on her official Instagram handle. Take a look:

