Nushrat Bharucha Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression

Nushrat Bharucha celebrated her birthday on May 17, amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actor recently took this opportunity to open up about the various struggles that she had to go through in life until now. She spoke about her battles with mental health issues and more.

Nushrat Bharucha on battling depression

In a candid interview with an entertainment portal, Nushrat Bharucha opened up about the challenging phase in her life where she fought against depression. She revealed that when the first interview where she spoke about her depression came out, her father started sobbing. She added how her father told her, “I never knew you went through all this”. She also mentioned how even though she does not mention it, they can sense if there is something wrong with her.

Nushrat Bharucha’s mother, who was also a part of the interview, went on to add to her statements. She mentioned that they do not say anything as they do not want to pressurise her. Her mother added how they just let her be in those times. Nushrat Bharucha further added to the same by saying how her normal, simple life kept her grounded even during such tough times.

The Dream Girl actor went on to add how she did not reveal her struggles to her family as she feared they would pull her out of films. She added that her family is always concerned about her and if they were to know about her struggles then they would have asked to go another route. Nushrat Bharucha revealed that she did not want to burden her family and hence, refrained from saying anything.

Nushrat Bharucha also added that the assurance and faith that her family has in her is what helps her to keep going ahead. She also added that the reason she has been able to stay fine is that her family has never asked her to excel or pressurised her to do the same. The actor also said how if she decides to opt for another career even today, she knows her family will support her.

While talking about her childhood, Nushrat Bharucha’s mother explained the actor was a very obedient and sweet girl as a child. Nushrat Bharucha also mentioned how she always hated being in front of the camera and get her pictures clicked. Her mother revealed that she would make funny faces so no one would click her pictures.

