Nushrat Bharucha Opens Up About Her Rapport With Co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann

Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha, who was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl, has led a lasting impression on the audience with her strong and dominating characters on the screen. Though Nushrat Bharucha has worked only in a few films, the actor evidently has a great bond with her co-stars. In the recent past events, the actor in conversation with an entertainment portal shared an opinion about her co-stars. Nushrat Bharucha in the initial days of her career worked with Kartik Aaryan and then eventually shared the screen with Sunny Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor in her next movie would be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Nushrat Bharucha when asked about her experience of working with Ayushmann Khurrana, said that her first interaction with the Dream Girl crew was epic as she had gone from Haryana to Faridabad. When she reached there she saw everyone partying as there was a day off for the team the next day, the actor then added that they partied till sunrise. Talking about Ayushmann she said that she thought he would be a quiet person, probably an introvert. However, to her surprise, he has a great sense of humour and comic timing, Nushrat Bharucha added. Furthermore, she mentioned that Ayushmann Khurrana is a true gentleman and an amazing actor.

Nushrat Bharucha would be playing a lead role alongside Rajkummar Rao in her upcoming movie Chhalaang. Talking about Rajkummar Rao, she said she always wondered if Rajkummar was in Haryana or not. This is because as soon as the pack-up would be announced, he’d fly back to Mumbai for work. The actor further added that he would come back by 8 AM for the next day shoot. Nushrat Bharucha mentioned that sometimes he talks a lot and sometimes he is very quiet.

She further went on to speak about Kartik Aaryan and said that she is really happy for Kartik Aaryan as he has a great line-up of films. She added that they had a long journey from Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani to Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety. They were kids when they started and now it is surreal to realise where they have reached in their careers lately.

Nushrat Bharuch wrapped by talking about Sunny Kaushal. She said that she shares a great friendship with Sunny Kaushal. The Akaash Vani actor said that she met Sunny for the first time at a party. At the party, she got to know for the first time that Sunny is Vicky Kaushal’s brother. The actor added that she has complete faith in him that she can tell anything to him and that is really special. She ended her conversation saying that she loves to sing and dance on 90’s numbers with him.

