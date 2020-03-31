Nushrat Bharucha And Janhvi Kapoor Slay In Lavender Sequined Saree Looks

Bollywood is a big fan of sequined sarees. From actors likes Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria, everyone is a fan of a good sequined saree. The stars have been slaying in this kind of sarees for quite a long time now. Actors have worn it to red carpet events and other places too. Actor Nushrat Bharucha and Janhvi Kapoor had worn lavender sequined sarees in the recent past. Both slayed in their outfits and were loved by fans. Take a look at Nushrat Bharucha and Janhvi Kapoor's saree looks here.

Nushrat Bharucha's sequined saree look

The Dream Girl actor Nushrat Bharucha was seen in this iconic style as she draped herself in a stunning lavender sequined saree. She wore this ethnic outfit for an award show and was looking stunning in the ensemble. Swathed in sequins, Nushrat wore Manish Malhotra's saree. This saree had a plunging neck and was paired with a shimmery velvet sleeveless blouse with a backless design. She was styled in a minimalist way, which made her look even more beautiful.

She also sported sleek rings and stone-studded earrings to complete her look. Her makeup was also very subtle. She opted for nude lips, fluttery lashes, smokey eyes and pink blush. Overall, Nusrat slayed her saree look.

Janhvi Kapoor's sequined saree look

Janhvi Kapoor also was seen draped in a lavender sequined saree. Her saree was a bit different than that of Nushrat Bharucha. Janhvi Kapoor's saree was in straight-line design and had a matching blouse. In this image shared by Manish Malhotra, we can see Janhvi sporting jewellery made by Swarovski. Janhvi opted for pink lipstick and a nude makeup look with her outfit. She also had painted her nails black to match her looks. She did not over accessories herself and was just wearing earrings in the image.

