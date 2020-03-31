Do You Know 'PKP' Is Not Nushrat Bharucha's Debut Film? Read Other Interesting Facts

Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha, who was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl, has led a lasting impression on the audience with her strong and dominating characters on the screen. Though Nushrat Bharucha has worked only in a few films, the actor enjoys a huge fan-following. For all Nushrat Bharucha fans, here are a few facts about the actor that you might not have known.

Lesser-known facts about Nushrat Bharucha

Pyar ka Punchnama was not her first film

The 2010's release, Pyar Ka Punchnama, was the turning point in Nushrat Bharucha's career. As her character gained immense attention from the audience, many thought that it was her debut film. But she marked her film debut back in 2006. A family-drama, titled Jai Maa Santoshi was her first Bollywood film.

Nushrat's television career

Reportedly, Nushrat started her TV career in 2002 with a Zee TV serial Kittie Party. The daily soap also featured Bollywood actor Poonam Dhillon. It is reported that due to the poor treatment, Bharucha quit the show within a year. After shifting her career in the film industry, she took a u-turn and again focused on her TV career as her first two projects were debacle at the box-office. For almost six months, she essayed the lead in Sony TV's fantasy-drama, titled Seven.

She rose fame before PKP

Though the 34-year-old actor gained popularity after PKP's success at the box-office, she joined hands with critically acclaimed director Dibakar Banerjee. LSD bagged appreciation from the critics and received a positive response. But due to the concept and subject, the film had a niche audience.

She missed an Oscar-nominated film

2008's film Slumdog Millionaire was nominated in 10 Oscar categories and won several awards as well. It is reported that the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor was shortlisted for the female lead in the film. But reportedly, she missed out on the role for an undisclosed reason.

Nushrat's dream project

A few years back, in a media interaction, the Akashvani actor revealed that she would love to do a biopic on Madhubala. While giving the reason for the same, she mentioned about the tragic life of the late actor and her achievements. She also praised her simplicity.

