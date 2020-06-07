Nushrat Bharucha's Adorable Photos With Her Furry Feline; See Here

Nushrat Bharucha is a popular actor known for her acting style and sharp looks. She has now worked in several films like include the Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl, among others. The actor is quite active on her social media and often posts alluring photos and influences her social media audience. Her acting prowess has also enabled her to be the position she is at now.

Nushrat Bharucha is also known for her chic style and fashion sense, which is evident from her Instagram. Often, she posts adorable pictures with her feline, which seems to be a white Persian kitty. Let's take a look at Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram below.

The actress often posts pictures with her cat Noah. She looked pretty in a peach pink top paired with white cotton pants as she hugged her furry friend. She looks incredibly happy here. Nushrat is enjoying her quarantine time with her feline friend in this one. Besides this, we have also seen her cleaning vegetables with her mother, dancing to songs and getting a head massage from her mom earlier while being at home due to lockdown. The actor also made healthy smoothie during the lockdown.

In this photo, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is gazing into Noah's eyes. The series of pictures are cute and adorable. Noah and Nushrat are the perfect pair.

Upcoming Ventures

Sunny Kaushal, who is the brother of Vicky Kaushal, is new to Bollywood and is on the roll. The actor made his Bollywood debut with megastar Akshay Kumar's in the movie Gold and is starring in another film in the lead role. He will be next seen opposite Nushrat Bharucha in the upcoming movie Hurdang.

The romantic drama is being produced by Shailesh R Singh, who earlier worked on films like Tanu Weds Manu and Aligarh, among others. He also recently produced movies like Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya and Jabariya Jodi, which features Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. She will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's next, Chhalaang, which also stars Rajkummar Rao.

