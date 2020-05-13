Nushrat Bharucha Has Worked With Luv Ranjan In Few Movies; See List Here

Nushrat Bharucha now has a firm footing in the Indian film industry. Since her 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, she has become popular. She has now become a household name and has worked in several popular films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

She has starred in several films directed by Luv Ranjan. She has worked in both Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies which were directed by Ranjan and also starred in his recent film Jai Mummy Di. Let’s take a look at some Nushrat Bharucha’s movies which are directed by Luv Ranjan.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety stars Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in lead roles. The movie is directed by Luv Ranjan. The story revolves around two friends, Sonu and Titu. One day, Titu decides to get married to Sweety, who Sonu thinks not only has her eyes on his money but is also motivated to destroy their friendship.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama series is among the biggest hits starring Nushrat Bharucha. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan and Sonnalli Seygall. The story revolves around a few guys who encounter trouble in their relationships when they find out that their girlfriends are dominating their lives.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

This is the sequel to Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall, Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor. The movie tells the story of three men, who each fall in love with different women. However, things turn when they understand the dark side of love.

Akaash Vani

Akash Vani stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. The movie revolves around Akaash and Vani, who fall for each other. However, things change when Akaash leaves to go study abroad and Vani has to marry someone else due to societal pressure.

