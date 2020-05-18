Nushrat Bharucha's Friends Collaborate For A Video To Wish Her On 35th Birthday; Watch

Ever since Nushrat Bharucha made her debut in Bollywood with Jai Santoshi Maa, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses and has delivered a wide range of successful films. The actor recently celebrated her 35th birthday and her friends from the industry left no stone unturned to make the event even more memorable amid lockdown, as they got together to create a video for Nushrat Bharucha to wish her. Read the details here.

Nushrat's birthday video

Nushrat Bharucha, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of how her friends made her birthday special. The birthday video features Nushrat’s parents, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Sophie Chaudhary, Varun Sharma and Manish Malhotra, finding new ways to use the birthday knife. While Tahira Kashyap is seen buttering a toast with the knife, Manish Malhotra gives a glimpse of his musical skills by playing an instrument with a knife. Take a look at the video shared:

With the video shared, Nushrat wrote: “Every year I do everything for me on my birthday, including all the things that make me happy. I organize it all, put everything together… But this year you all have done it & made it possible for me to have this happiness on my birthday. This surprise has been the most heartwarming of it all❤️ I'm still smiling, I keep watching this over & over again, lights me up from within!🥰 @varundvn You’re one of the most amazing friends I know. You really have a soul like no other! So glad to have you! @ayushmannk @tahirakashyap y'all said this to me once, come let's celebrate this joy called life. you have brought joy into my life by being a part of it thank you so much you both, much love to you! @manishmalhotra05 You’re the first person to extend a warm welcome to me when I was all new here. You just welcomed me with open arms & gave me all your love! So blessed to know you & be part of your world & to call you one of my closest friends!❤️ @sophiechoudry Babyy, I know you’ll understand this the most when I say that after all & at the end of it all, I’ll still be right next to you!❤️

@fukravarun Buddyyy, what’s up, how coooool, thank you so much for the wishes!! Let’s rock it together soon!💥 @aparshakti_khurana @aakritiahuja My god, you guys are like my extended family! Just so real!! You truly make me believe in the good in this world!🤗 @iamishitaraj Ladkiiiii you & me, me & you, forever together!!”.

Meanwhile, Nushrat Bharucha is currently having a packed-up schedule, as she has a string of releases lined-up in the coming year. Nushrat Bharucha is currently gearing up for her next with Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang, which also stars Ajay Devgn in a prominent role. The film is expected to release in 2020.

