Nushrat Bharucha's Sun-kissed Pictures Will Surely Brighten Up Your Day; See Posts

Ever since Nushrat Bharucha made her debut in Bollywood with Jai Santoshi Maa, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Apart from impressing masses with her acting virtuoso, Nushrat Bharucha has time and again proved that she is a true blue Bollywood Fashion icon, as the actor often shares pictures and videos of her cover shoots on Instagram. However, it seems like the actor likes to pose for pictures under the sun, as her social media handles are filled with sun-kissed pictures. Take a look:

Nushrat's sunkissed pictures

As seen in the picture shared, Nushrat Bharucha can be seen posing on a hilltop with a stunning view of mountains and beach on the background. In the picture, Nushrat is seen donning a crop top with wide-spread witch sleeves and a skirt. The actor teamed up her look with a pair of sunglasses. Take a look:

This picture features Nushrat Bharucha taking a close-up selfie under the sun. Donning a bikini and keeping her makeup minimal, the picture shows the actor letting her flocks flow with the wind. Take a look:

In this picture, Nushrat Bharucha can be seen standing under the sun for a happy picture on the Sierra Mountain Range, Nevada. Keeping her makeup minimal and donning a simple tee with a pair of shades, Nushrat seemingly channelled her 'Girl Next Door look' in this picture. Take a look:

Nushrat Bharucha is currently on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor's recent films have managed to impress the masses and has raked in good business at the box office. The actor is currently having a packed-up schedule, as she has a string of releases lined-up in the coming year. Nushrat Bharucha is currently gearing up for her next with Rajkummar Rao Chhalaang, which also stars Ajay Devgn in a prominent role. The film is expected to release in 2020.

In 2019, the actor also dropped in the poster of Chhalaang on her official Instagram handle. Speaking about working with Rajkummar Rao for the first time after Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Nushrat revealed that it feels great to work with Rajkummar Rao again and remarked that she shares a very good relationship with the actor. Adding to the same, Nushrat revealed that she hopes the audience would like their performances in Chhalaang.

