Nushrat Bharucha's Movies On Different OTT Platforms To Binge Watch; See List Here

Nushrat Bharucha has established herself well in the Indian film Industry. The actor has worked in several movies now and her acting skills have awed the audience. She has worked with several artists like Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan.

The actor is also popular on her social media for her distinctive style and aesthetic pictures that she often posts to influence her social media audience. Some of her most notable films include the Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl. Take a look at some of her movies that you can watch on OTT platforms below.

Netflix

Love Sex aur Dhoka

LSD is a 2010 film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The movie stars Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The movie tells the tales of love, betrayal, honour killing, and MMS scandals. The movie is popular for its intriguing story.

Prime Video

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety stars Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in lead roles. The movie is directed by Luv Ranjan. The story revolves around two friends, Sonu and Titu. One day Titu decides to get married to Sweety, who not only has her eyes on his money but is also motivated to destroy their friendship.

Akaash Vani

Akaash Vani stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. The movie revolves around Akaash and Vani, who fall for each other. However, things change when Akaash leaves to go study abroad and Vani has to marry someone else due to societal pressure.

Jiocinema

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Pyaar Ka Punchnama series is among the biggest hits starring Nushrat Bharucha. The also stars Kartik Aaryan and Sonnalli Seygall. The story revolves around a few guys who encounter trouble in their relationships when they find out that their girlfriends are dominating them.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

This is the sequel to Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall, Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor. The movie tells the story of three men, who each fall in love with different women. However, things turn when they understand the dark side of love.

Zee 5

Dream Girl

Dream Girl is a 2019 comedy-drama directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles. The story revolves a man who gets a job at a call centre due to his ability to talk in a woman's voice.

