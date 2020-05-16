Nushrat Bharucha Starrers That Might Get Telugu Remake Soon

Nushrat Bharucha, who rose to fame with Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has had a blooming 2019. The actor featured alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in last year's highest-grossing film - Dream Girl. As Nushrat prepares for the release of her next with Rajkummar Rao, here are two movies of Nushrat Bharucha that are going to get a Telugu remake soon.

Nushrat Bharucha's movies getting remade in Tollywood

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

The movie, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sunny Singh in the lead, narrates the tale of two childhood friends who share a thicker bond than brothers. According to reports, Suresh Babu, a leading producer, and father of actor Rana Dagubbati has reportedly bagged the remake rights of the Luv Ranjan directorial. Reports state that the movie is currently in pre-production and will go on-floor after lockdown ends.

The Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan starrer reportedly managed to collect about 140 crores at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of that year. The movie directed by Luv Ranjan was co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and the director himself under their respective banners.

Dream Girl (2019)

The movie, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead, narrates the tale of a young man who imposes to be a woman to make ends meet. According to reports, Suresh Babu, a leading producer, and father of actor Rana Dagubbati has reportedly bagged the remake rights of the film. Reportedly, he has also signed Raj Tarun to play the lead role in the forthcoming film.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the makers of Dream Girl's Telugu remake have signed Aneesh Krishna of Ala Ela fame to helm the upcomer. Dream Girl directed by Raaj Shaandaliyaa was one of the highest-grossing movies of last year. The movie reportedly managed to collect 100 crores in just two weeks of its release. Interestingly, Dream Girl was Nushrat Bharucha's second 100-crore film.

What's next for Nushrat Bharucha?

Nushrat Bharucha has a couple of movies at different stages of production. She will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang. The movie directed by Hansal Mehta is reported to be a social comedy where Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao essay the role of primary school teachers. The makers of the upcomer recently released the first look poster of the film, amping up the expectations of the audiences.

