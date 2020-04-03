Nushrat Bharucha's Pictures Where She Amped Up Glam Quotient With Fleek Eyebrows

The new generation star, Nushrat Bharucha was last seen in the comedy-drama flick, Dream Girl, playing Ayushmann Khurrana's love interest. Currently, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame is gearing up for her next with Rajkummar Rao, Chhalaang. Nushrat Bharucha's sense of fashion has inspired many fans.

Being one of the most active social media users, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor surely knows how to pose for a perfect Instagram picture. Nushrat Bharucha has a fan following of 2.4 million followers on Instagram. Scrolling down her Instagram it can be observed that Nushrat Bharucha loves keeping her style on point, be it for an award show or any casual outing. Check out the Akaash Vani actor's pictures with fleek eyebrows.

Here, Nushrat Bharucha went for a no-makeup look. Her eyebrows look thick and properly groomed. She donned her workout outfit paired with a chic bandana hairband. Nushrat Bharucha captioned her post as, "Ending day 3 with a night workout 🦉

GoodNight y’all!! #LockdownDay3 #socialdistancingworks".

Posting her end of the day selfie, Nushrat looks stunning in this picture. The picture had a dim and soft light effect. She stunned in her nightdress, while her eyebrows looked on point.

Nushrat Bharucha captioned this close up picture with a poem written by her. It says, "Chaah Tum... Har Zaroorat Tumse. Ibadat Tum... Har Mannat Tumse. Paraye Tum... Phir Bhi, Saare Haq Tumse. -Nushrat ". She looks gorgeous in the green dress with her well-brushed and painted eyebrows.

In this post, Nushrat Bharucha went for thinner eyebrows. She took a selfie in her black netted swimsuit. Take a look at Nushrat's rectangular frame glasses.

