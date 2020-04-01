Nushrat Bharucha Shares 'evening Routine' On 'a Berry Good Day' Amid Lockdown; Watch

Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha, who made her debut with Dibakar Banerjee's film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, posted a video of her 'evening ritual' amid the lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak. The Dream Girl actor can be seen making a strawberry-blueberry almond milk smoothie and strawberry-mint infused flavoured water with instructions for her fans and followers. The post has been captioned, "A Berry Good Day" and we couldn't agree more.

Have a look:

Nushrat had also shared pictures of herself on the first day of the national lockdown where she had been dressed in pajamas as she posed for the camera. She had an air of optimism as she captioned the post with the words, "Let's see the brighter side of things". The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor also participated wholeheartedly in the 'janta curfew' and had posted a video of her clapping for the COVID-19 warriors.

Have a look:

Let's see the brighter side of things.

21 days 💪🏻 We got this! #LockdownDay1 #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/A6HRM7EfLS — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) March 25, 2020

India thanks all you brave souls who are in the front lines at times like these! 👏🏻 #5baje5minute pic.twitter.com/jxc1qDqP8u — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) March 22, 2020

What's next for Nushrat Bharucha?

The actor was seen last in Raaj Shaandilyaa's comedy-drama film Dream Girl opposite National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana. She also made a special appearance in an item song in Milap Zaveri's last film Marjaavaan.

Nushrat will be seen next in the Hansal Mehta directorial Chhalaang along with Stree actor Rajkummar Rao. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2020. She will also feature in Nikhil Bhatt's upcoming film Hurdang along with Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

