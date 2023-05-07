Nushrrat Bharuccha Grooves With Bellamkonda Sreenivas In Chatrapathi Song Window Taley

Nushrrat Bharuccha took to her Instagram handle to share the teaser of the song Window Taley from her upcoming film Chatrapathi. Nushratt can be seen dancing to the party track in what appears to be a brief snippet from the music video. The teaser also features Chatrapathi lead, Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

Nushrrat grooves in Window Taley



Nushrrat shared a short teaser to her Instagram handle, announcing to her fans and followers that the full version of the party song, Window Taley, is out. Both Nushrrat and Bellamkonda Sreenivas can be seen dancing solo in the snippet before they join forces to dance together. The high-octane song features Nushrrat in a beige-coloured bodycon dress while Bellamkonda Sreenivas effortlessly carries off a white suit with some bold designs. Nushrrat's caption under the teaser reads, "Just get up and don't miss the chance to dance as the next amazing song #WindowTaley from the upcoming movie Chatrapathi is out now! Written by #VijayendraPrasad, directed by #VVVinayak. #Chatrapathi in cinemas on 12th May 2023".

More about Chatrapathi



Chatrapathi is an upcoming action film directed by VV Vinayak. It is an official remake of the 2005 SS Rajamouli directorial of the same name, starring Prabhas. Chatrapathi will be serving as Bellamkonda Sreenivas' debut in Hindi films. The film stars Nushrrat Bharrucha as the female lead. Chatrapathi also stars Sharad Kelkar, Bhagyashree, Freddy Daruwala, Rajendra Gupta and Rajesh Sharma among others. The film is eyeing a May 12 release.

On the work front for Nushrrat



Nushrrat was seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Selfiee earlier this year. She also appeared in an extended cameo in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Her next release will be the Bellamkonda Sreenivas-starrer Chatrapathi. Nushrrat has also completed shooting for films Akkeli and Chhorii 2, more details on which are yet to be announced.