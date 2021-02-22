Guru Randhawa Croons His Favorite Song, 'Ishq Tera' With Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha

Guru Randhawa recently shared a video with Nushrratt Bharuccha where the two were seen performing to their song, Ishq Tera, which released in 2020. The song was a massive hit at the time of its release. Take a look at Guru Randhawa and Nushrratt Bharuccha's video on his social media handle.

Guru Randhawa and Nushrat Bharucha's performance

Singer Guru Randhawa and actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recently attended a wedding together. He shared a video wherein he was seen performing along with her on the stage. He sang the song Ishq Tera which she was a part of a year ago. Nushrat was seen grooving to his music. He wrote that he was singing his favourite song with his favourite actor. Take a look at Guru and Nushrat's performance at the wedding.

Reactions to Guru Randhawa's latest video

Fans complimented Guru and Nushrat for their performance by flooding his comment section with heart emojis. Fans wrote that the video was 'Amazing'. Here are some comments on Guru Randhawa's latest Instagram post.

Image source: Guru Randhawa's Instagram

A sneak peek into Guru Randhawa's Instagram

Guru had recently attended the wedding of Gurpreet Bhasin, the co-founder of One Digital entertainment. He shared a picture with the couple congratulating them on their wedding. Guru wore an all-black outfit with a black jacket. He paired his outfit with black square sunglasses. He also shared a still from his upcoming song, Aur Pyaar Karna hai. In the picture, singer Neha Kakkar was seen lying on a rock in a filmy way with Guru. She wore a pink saree while Guru wore a light blue shirt. He shared a video from a wedding he was invited to. He asked if the event was a wedding or a concert because of the huge response. He was seen singing the song Lahore di in the video.

Guru Randhawa's songs

Guru Randhawa released several songs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Guru Randhawa's songs like Teri Galli, Babygirl, Naach Meri Rani and Mehendi Wale Haath garnered him a huge response from his fans. His song Lahore Di from Street Dancer became extremely popular on social media. He also recently sung the song Teri Choriyan for the film Chhalaang featuring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha.

