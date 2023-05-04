Rashmika Mandanna In Relationship With Sreenivas Bellamkonda? Chatrapathi Actor Reacts

Rashmika Mandanna and Sreenivas Bellamknoda were recently spotted together leaving the Mumbai airport. They were also spotted together at other public events, which has sparked relationship rumours. Sreenivas Bellamkonda will be making his Bollywood debut in the movie Chatrapathi.

Rashmika Mandanna was previously rumoured to be dating Vijay Devrakonda. However, reports of their breakup recently surfaced after the actor didn't post a birthday wish for Rashmika. Now the actress is being linked up with the Sita actor owing to their frequent spotting together. Sreenivas has opened up about this in a new interview and has denied all claims of dating Rashmika.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sreenivas Bellamkonda addressed the rumours and said that “I don’t know how it came, I think it’s absolutely baseless because we were just good friends and we actually bumped”. He also added that they both live in Hyderabad, but often travel to Mumbai for work. He says that coincidentally, sometimes they happen to arrive at the airport together and the paparazzi click them together.

The Telugu actor then went on to talk about Rashmika Mandanna. He advised Rashmika to always be energetic. He also said that wherever she is in the room she brings a lot of energy. Adding further to it, Sreenivas claimed, “She’s such a vibrant person, I think she shouldn’t lose that”

Rashmika Mandanna movies

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Tamil movie Varisu. She is currently gearing up for the release of her Hindi movie Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, scheduled to release this year. Fans of the actress await to see her performance in Pushpa 2:The Rise. Rashmika will also be a part of Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shakar’s untitled project, popularly referred to as #VNRTrio.

Sreenivas Bellamkonda movies

Sreenivas Bellamkonda made his big-screen debut with the 2014 movie Alludu Seenu. He is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the VV VInayak’s movie, Chatrapathi. The movie is a remake of SS Rajamouli’s 2005 film of the same name. The movie is written by SS Rajamouli’s father, V Vijayendra Prasad.