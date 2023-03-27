Sreenivas Starrer Chatrapathi Remake To Release In May, First Poster Out

The Hindi remake of filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s 2005 film Chatrapathi will be released on May 12. Telugu actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda is headlining the action film and the first poster was unveiled on March 27. Star director VV Vinayak is directing Sreenivas starrer film. Earlier, they collaborated on the 2014 film Alludu Seenu.

Chatrapathi first poster out

In this first-look poster of Chatrapathi, Sreenivas appeared shirtless. He stood in a river with a copper bowl in one hand. There were injuries on his back. A storm is seen forming in the clouds indictaing the ferocious nature of the character played by Sreenivas.

According to the makers, Chatrapathi has been mounted on a big scale and shot extensively on in Hyderabad sets. The film is now gearing for its nationwide release. SS Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad, who penned the story for the original is the writer of the remake too, with dialogues from Mayur Puri. Nizar Ali Shafi, who worked on several Telugu and Tamil movies, is the cinematographer, while Tanishk Bagchi has scoreed the music. Anl Arusu has done action choreography.

Apart from Sreenivas, Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, Swapnil, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika and Jason star in the film.

What is Chatrapathi about?

Telugu film Chatrapathi explored the theme of the exploitation faced by immigrants who come to India. It followed the story of Sivaji (Prabhas), who overcomes oppression and reunites with his long lost mother and brother.

(With PTI inputs)