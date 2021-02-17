Nushrratt Bharuccha Maintains 'winning Streak' As 'Saiyaan Ji' Crosses 100 Million Views

Nushrratt Bharuccha's recent and first music video with Honey Singh has crossed over 100 million views and the actor is 'overwhelmed' with all the love coming her way. Featuring in a music video titled 'Saiyaan Ji' has been a special journey for Nushrratt and she believes that she has been able to maintain the winning streak'.

Nushrratt in a statement said, "Saiyaan Ji is extremely close to my heart, it is my first single music video ever with Honey Sir. Saiyaan Ji is our 4th song together, after 'Dil Chori', 'Care Ni Karda' and 'Chote Chote Peg' and with the song now crossing 100 Million views, we have maintained our winning streak. I’m overwhelmed with all the love coming my way from the audience. The fact that the song has become such a massive hit, is such an amazing hype for us."

"The song is also special to me, as I shot for it right after the lockdown was lifted. That time, I was in the middle of promoting Chhalaang and was running between one activity to another, but somehow we fixed up the dates and worked it out - even if it meant shooting for 18 hours a day. I'm just really really glad that all of it bore a fruitful outcome. We are all very elated with the result, that we delivered a blockbuster song!", the actress added.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's movies

Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the film Chhalaang, along with actor Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen in two upcoming Bollywood movies — The actor will star in Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt’s romantic movie Hurdang. The film features Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. She will also star in the horror film Chhorri, directed by Vishal Furia. The film stars Mita Vashishti, Rajesh Jais, and Saurabh Goyal in the lead and supporting roles. She also shot for another film titled Janhit Mein Jaari

