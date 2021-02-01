Nushrratt Bharuccha Recalls Facing Her Worst Fear That Broke Her Heart

Nushrratt Bharuccha, in a recent interview with Bollywood Life, opened up about one of the worst experiences of her life. This had happened when the actor had stepped into a role that she was not very comfortable with. The movie Akash Vani saw Nushrratt Bharuccha play the wife of an abusive husband. This role was unlike anything she had ever done and she had her doubts about the part.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's movie hall experience that shattered her

It was a role that made her feel vulnerable, to begin with and hearing what she did, made her feel shattered, she shared in the interview. Her friend’s parents wanted to see Nushrratt Bharuccha’s movie, so she took them to the hall to watch it. Four boys who sat behind her in the hall, not knowing they were sitting behind the actor of the film herself, bashed her verbally.

She told the portal that the four boys had given live commentary on every scene and every dialogue and just thrashed it. They passed 'snide comments' about her looks, body, and she didn’t know what to do. She continued by saying that for her, those four were her audience and they were judging her and she was like, ‘Am I really that bad?’. So this was her biggest fear that people will not like what she does and it really broke her heart, she added. It was a tough lesson she learned, she said, she had to thicken her skin and not let such things get to her.

Nushrratt Bharuccha on her role in Akash Vani

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalled locking herself in her vanity van for hours on end to get herself in the right frame of mind for the scenes of the movie. It was a movie that needed her to portray very strong emotions, from leaving her college sweetheart to being with an abusive man. She remembered people waiting for her to get ready and come on set, but no one complained as they understood the process she had to undergo, she said in the interview.

2021 has a lineup of movies for the Pyaar ka Punchnama actor. So far, four movies have been announced in which she will be starring. These movies are Chhorii, Janhit Mein Jaari, Googly and Hurdang. The actor will be paired with Ayushmann Khurrana in Googly. The actor also recently starred in the Yo Yo Honey Singh single, Saiyaan Ji.

