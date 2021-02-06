Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares 'on-set Magic' Video On Instagram, Take A Look

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha often takes to Instagram to promote her upcoming projects. She also shares some fun BTS videos and pictures from her ongoing projects, to keep her fans engaged and entertained. Nushrratt Bharuccha showed-off her outfits as she created magic on the sets of one of the reality shows while promoting her new collaboration song with Honey Singh, titled SaiyaanJi. Check out Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram post below.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'level up' video on IG

In the video shared by Nushrratt, she was seen in a black one-strip dress and a pair of sneakers. The actor took the video amid getting her hair and makeup done. Soon the next part of the video featured Nushrratt Bharuccha in an off-should blue knee-length dress and a pair of nude heels. The actor let her hair down, parting it from the sides, and went for a pair of loop earrings to go with her outfit. She went for a simple makeup look which complimented her entire look. In the caption, Nushrratt wrote in the caption, "Onset magic âœ¨" (sic), depicting that one can change their overall look in a jiffy and make one look glam with the help of amazing outfits and glam makeup.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's photos

Nushrratt Bharuccha's fans left comments for her in the comment section, praising her video and creativity. One Instagram user left a comment under her video, 'Lovely' while several others left cute love emojis for their fav actor, on Instagram. One of her fans Instagram users also left a comment under her picture, praising and telling her that she 'looked awesome'.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's movies

Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the film Chhalaang, along with actor Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen in two upcoming Bollywood movies. The actor will star in Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt’s romantic movie Hurdang. The film features Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. She will also star in the horror film Chhorri, directed by Vishal Furia. The film stars Mita Vashishti, Rajesh Jais, and Saurabh Goyal in the lead and supporting roles.

