Nushrratt Bharuccha Sprains Her Leg During Holi Dance Sequence For 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was last seen in the anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans, is currently shooting for her upcoming flick, Janhit Mein Jaari. The actor has been excited about the project from day one of filming. However, she recently had to halt the shoot as she suffered a sprain in her leg.

As per ANI, Nushrratt Bharuccha was recently filming a Holi song on a massive scale. During the song's shoot, the Dream Girl actor sprained her leg. She was immediately provided with medical care. As a result, the filmmakers had to pause the shooting for a few days and face some scheduling delays. The source said, "We had started shooting for the whole song on this massive setup that was created, but during a highly choreographed dance sequence shoot, Nushrratt sprained her leg. Initially, she felt she could take a break and continue shooting since along of crew members were a part of this. But after checkup and an x-ray, the doctor has strictly advised resting her food for three to four days."

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Janhit Mein Jaari

Nushrratt Bharuccha announced her new film Janhit Mein Jaari on September 23. The filmmakers started shooting for the movie on the same day. Janhit Mein Jaari marks one of the first Nushrratt Bharuccha films solely led by the actor herself. Sharing her excitement about the project, she told ANI, "Janhit Mein Jaari has an extremely interesting concept. From the moment I heard it, I knew I had to be a part of it. And collaborating with Raaj once again after Dream Girl is an absolute delight! Excited to be part of India's first female franchise being backed by Bhanushali Studios."

More about Janhit Mein Jaari

Janhit Mein Jaari stars Nushrrat Bharuccha is the lead role. The film also casts Annu Kapoor, Anud Dhaka and Paritosh Tripathi. The film marks the first collaboration of Bhanushali Studios and Raaj Shaandilyaa. Talking about the film, producer Vinod Bhanushali said, "I have always been an admirer of good storytelling that gets you thinking. Janhit Mein Jaari is exactly that. Play story by Raj is engrossing moving and sends a message in a fun and entertaining manner With The trademark Raaj Shaandilyaa humour. Nushrratt is going to break new ground with her role and surprise audiences with this film."

Image: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha