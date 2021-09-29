Nushrratt Bharuchha 'honoured' After Nominations For Best Actress At Asian Contents Awards

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has earned a Best Actress nomination at the Asian Content Awards by Busan International Film Festival for her role in Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans.

The actor took to her Instagram page and reposted a picture of her nominations which was shared by Dharmatic Entertainment, the production house behind Ajeeb Daastaans. "Ecstatic to be nominated by @busanfilmfest 2021 for its 3rd Asia Contents Awards. Feel honored to see my name alongside other talented actors from different countries. Ajeeb Daastaans journey is still getting sweeter by the day", she wrote.

See the post here:

Nushrratt Bharuccha plays maid in 'Ajeeb Daastaans: Khilauna'

Netflix's anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, consists of the four short film segments directed by Raj Mehta, Shashank Khaitan, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani. All four short stories reveal the surprising ways in which unexpected catalysts inflame the uncomfortable emotions simmering in fractured relationships. Khilauna is one of the short films directed by Raj Mehta which stars Nushrratt Bharuccha And Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role.

Khilauna follows the story of two orphan sisters Meenal played by Nushrat Bharuccha and Binny played by Inayat Verma, who are trying to make things better for themselves. Meenal works as a maid in a rich household in order to educate Binny, who goes to government school. While Meenal gets romantically involved with Sushil, a laundryman essayed by Abhishek Banerjee.

Taking to his Instagram story, Abhishek congratulated Nushrrat as he shared the list of nominations. He wrote, Congratulations @Nushrratt Bharuccha on your first ever BIFF nominations"

More about Asian Contents Awards

Meanwhile, the 3rd Asian Contents Award is run by Busan International Film Festival which is scheduled to take place on October 7 virtually and in person. Nushrratt has been nominated for Best Actress and will compete against Tsuchiya Tao of Alice In Borderland, Song Jia of A Little Dilemma, Bae Doo-na of Stranger 2, and Lee Si-young of Sweet Home.

Besides Nushrratt, actor Ali Fazal has also bagged nominations under the Best Actor category for his Netflix series Ray. He will compete against Terrance Lau in Leap Day, Bai Yu in The Long Night, Lee Je-hoon in Move to Heaven, Sakai Masato in Hanzawa Naoki, and Song Joong Ki in Vincenzo.

(Image:@nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram)