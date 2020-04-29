LS Speaker Om Birla 'saddened' By Irrfan Khan's Demise, Says 'will Always Be Remembered'

One of India's finest actors, Irrfan Khan left the world early on Tuesday. Saddened by his sudden demise, the film fraternity, as well as political leaders, have condoled Irrfan's death. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also offered condolences to the Padmashree awardee.

Taking to Twitter, Om Birla said, "Saddened by the news of the sudden demise of Padmashree Irrfan Khan Ji, the popular film actor of the Indian film industry. In the film world, Irrfan will always be remembered for his acting maturity. May the departed soul rest in peace. My condolences to the bereaved family."

Irrfan Khan’s team released an offiial statement on the death of the actor.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Prahlad Joshi remembers Irrfan

Calling Irrfan Khan a powerhouse of talent and versatility, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also offered his condolences to the bereaved family. Joshi said Khan's art made the country proud.

Saddened by the demise of actor #IrrfanKhan. A powerhouse of talent and versatility, he made the nation proud with his versatility & art. My condolences to his family. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) April 29, 2020

Irrfan had announced in 2018 that he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumor, a type of cancer. He was under treatment in the UK before his return to India last year. Irrfan had shot to fame with Mira Nair’s Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988. The turning points in his career, however, were the critically acclaimed roles in Haasil and Maqbool at the start of the millennium.

Celebrated actor

Irrfan Khan had won the National Award for his work for 'Paan Singh Tomar'. He was known for his numerous other acclaimed works in films like 'Haasil', 'Maqbool', 'The Namesake', 'The Lunchbox', 'Talwar', 'Piku', and 'Hindi Medium' that fetched him numerous awards. He was notable for his work in Hollywood, with roles like in 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'The Amazing Spider-Man', 'The Life of Pi', and 'The Namesake' and 'Inferno'. Irrfan was last seen in 'Angrezi Medium', the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

