Priyanka Chopra Condoles Irrfan Khan's Demise, Says 'You Inspired So Many Of Us'

Priyanka Chopra extended her condolences to the family of actor Irrfan Khan who passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on April 28. Taking to Twitter, Irrfan’s 7 Khoon Maaf co-actor said that the charisma he brought was “pure magic” and he inspired so many other actors.

The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020

Irrfan had announced in 2018 that he was suffering from euroendocrine tumour, a type of cancer. He was under treatment in the UK before his return to India last year. Irrfan had shot to fame with Mira Nair’s Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988. The turning points in his career, however, were the critically acclaimed roles in Haasil and Maqbool at the start of the millennium.

Celebrated actor

Irrfan Khan had won the National Award for his work for Paan Singh Tomar. He was known for his numerous other acclaimed works in films like Haasil, Maqbool, The Namesake, The Lunchbox, Talwar, Piku and Hindi Medium that fetched him numerous awards. He was notable for his work in Hollywood, with roles like in Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Life of Pi and The Namesake and Inferno. Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

