Om Puri's Last Movie Titled 'Omprakash Zindabad' To Release On December 18

Late actor Om Prakash Puri's last film whose title changed from Rambhajjan Zindabad to a new title Omprakash Zindabad as a tribute to the late actor is set for release on December 18 in theatres under Panorama Studios. It is produced by Khalid Kidwai and directed by Ranjeet Gupta. Omprakash Zindabad cast includes Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Jagdeep, Khushboo Kamal, Ishtiyak Khan, and Zakir Hussain. Read on to know more about Om Puri's last film.

Also Read | 'Vanchinathan' Movie Cast: All About Vijayakanth, Sakshi Shivanand, Prakash Raj Starrer

Also Read | Jimmy Sheirgill's Birthday: 10 Movies Where His Acting Was Worth Appreciating

Om Puri's last movie

According to a media statement, Omprakash Zindabad will release on December 18. Talking about the film, the producer Khalid Kidwai said, "After this film completed, it faced a lot of issues from the censor board and then Om Puri's demise. Finally, we had got a green signal but due to COVID-19, it was again put on hold. Now after a long wait, the film is going to release on December 18. I'm thankful to Panorama Studio for getting on board. This film is a tribute to late actor Om Puri as it's his last film. The name Om Prakash Zindabad is dedicated to him. I hope audiences will like this satire. Also, my tribute to Jagdeep sir as it is also his last film. I'm very happy that the film is releasing and emotional too because both the amazing actors are not present amongst us" he added.

Also Read | If You Loved Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Jallikattu', Here Are Similar Movies You Will Love

Om Puri's movies

Om Prakash Puri, popularly known as Om Puri, worked in more than 163 films throughout his career spanning 45 years. The actor was known for his roles both in art cinema as well as commercial films. Puri appeared in non-Indian productions also, in Britain and the United States. For his contribution to Indian cinema, he was awarded Padma Shri in 1990 and was made an honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

The popular actor started his journey with the film Chor Chor Chhup Ja, which was a children's film that released in the year 1975. His famous works include Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Chachi 420, Arohan, Ardh Satya, Aakrosh among many others. Several of his completed films released after his death including Viceroy's House, The Ghazi Attack, and The Gandhi Murder. Not just movies, Om Puri made a mark on Indian television also with shows like Sadgati, Bharat Ek Khoj, Woh Chokri, and Kirdar. He was honored at the 89th Academy Awards in the Memoriam segment for his contribution to Indian and world cinema.

Also Read | From 'Chachi 420' To 'Thenali': Kamal Haasan Movies That Were Inspired By Foreign Films

Image Credits: myauskar Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.