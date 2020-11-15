From 'Chachi 420' To 'Thenali': Kamal Haasan Movies That Were Inspired By Foreign Films

Kamal Haasan has been a vital part of several movies in his entire career. Many of Kamal Haasan’s movies are inspired by successful films from all over the world. Some of these movies include Nayagan, Thevar Magan, Thoongaa Vanam, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Thenali, Chachi 420 and a few others. Let’s take a look at some of the famous Kamal Haasan movies inspired by foreign films.

Thenali (2000)

It is a Tamil comedy movie directed by K.S. Ravikumar, featuring Kamal Haasan, Jayaram, Jyothika, Devayani, Delhi Ganesh, Ramesh Khanna, Madhan Bob, Crane Manohar, Lavanya, Charle and others. Thenali revolves around the life of a psychiatrist who feels jealous of his junior doctor and plans to throw him out of his way. This was inspired by a popular American movie named What About Bob? Thenali was received well by the audience.

Chachi 420 (1997)

Chachi 420 is one of the most popular Hindi movies of Kamal Haasan. This was a remake of a Tamil movie which was inspired by the popular American comedy-drama movie, Mrs Doubtfire. Kamal Haasan featured both the Hindi and Tamil versions. Actors such as Amrish Puri, Tabu, Om Puri, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Walker, Atul Agnihotri, were a part of the Hindi version. The movie is one of the finest ones in the career of Kamal Haasan as he received immense love from fans for his performance in this film.

Thevar Magan (1992)

Directed by Bharathan, the movie included actors namely Sivaji Ganesan, Revathi, Gautami, Nassarvadivelu and others. The movie was inspired by the famous American crime based movie, The Godfather. Kamal Haasan’s movie received several awards and was even remade in other languages. It was remade in Hindi as Virasat, Telugu as Kshathriya Puthrudu and Kannada as Thandege Thakka Maga.

Thoonga Vanam (2015)

It is an action thriller movie directed by Rajesh M. Selva and featured actors namely Prakash Raj, Trisha, Kishore, Yugi Sethu, Asha Sharath, Sampath Raj, Madhu Shalini, Aman Abdullah, Uma Riyaz Khan, Rajesh Selva, among others. It was inspired by a French movie named Nuit Blanche. The movie was also remade in Telugu as Cheekati Rajyam along with the Tamil version. It was a huge success among the audience.

