'Vanchinathan' Movie Cast: All About Vijayakanth, Sakshi Shivanand, Prakash Raj Starrer

Vanchinathan is a 2001 released Tamil movie directed by Shaji Kailas, who made his Tamil film debut as a director with this film. The screenplay of the film is credited to Liaquat Ali Khan. The story of Vanchinathan is about a supercop named Vanchinathan who is transferred from Gujarat. He takes a law to his own hands when he knows that the culprit won't be killed by the law.

While Prakash Raj who is seen in the role of Chidambaram challenges him, to arrest him after he commits a murder in front of Vanchinathan himself. The story is an action drama and was immensely loved by Vijayakanth and Prakash Raj's fans. Read on to know more about Vanchinathan movie cast.

ALSO READ| 'Eega' Movie Cast: See The Stars Of The Telugu Fantasy Action Directed By SS Rajamouli

Vijayakanth as Vanchinathan IPS

Vanchinathan movie cast included Tamil industries iconic actors like Vijayakanth. He is a renowned politician currently, who started his career as a film actor, predominantly working in Indian cinema. He was a well-known actor, producer and director before he came into politics. He is currently the currents DMDK chairman of Tamil Nadu legislative assembly.

Ramya Krishnan as Nandhini

Ramya Krishnan is a popular Indian actor who gained immense popularity throughout the glove after her performance in Baahubali as Rajmata. Ramya is a well-known actor, who has worked in multilingual films including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. She is known for her work in Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Baahubali: The Beginning, Padayappa, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, to name a few.

ALSO READ| 'Baywatch' Movie Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This 2017 Action Comedy

Sakshi Shivanand as Divya

Sakshi Shivanand is an Indian actor who has featured in multiple language films. She is remembered for her work in Hindi movie Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai alongside Priyanshu Chatterjee, Om Puri and Farida Jalal. She plays an important role in Vanchinathan as Divya.

Prakash Raj as Chidambaram

The cast of Vanchinathan also includes Prakash Raj, who is a well-known actor, director, producer, thespian, and politician. He is a polyglot and can speak fluently in multiple languages. He is one of the most sought after actors in the Hindi film industry and is mostly seen in pivotal roles playing either negative or heroic characters. He is known for his work in movies like Iruvar, Antahpuram, Kanchivaram, Puttakkana Highway, to name a few.

ALSO READ| Here Is The Bengal Tiger Movie Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

ALSO READ| The 'Uncharted' Movie Cast Brings An Exciting List Of Actors For The Fans, Have A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.