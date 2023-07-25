Om Raut 'connects With His Roots', Shares 1st Tweet After Adipurush Box Office Failure

Filmmaker Om Raut had been missing from social media ever since Adipurush failed to live up to expectations. The film received mixed reviews crashed at the box office after a good start. This happened due to several controversies surrounding it. Now, the director has finally shared a post on Twitter. It, however, is not related to Adipurush.

Om Raut visits temples to seek blessings

Om Raut recently took to his social media handles to reveal that he went to Goa for a getaway. There he visited two temples - Shri Shantadurga Temple and Shri Mangeshi Temple. The filmmaker said that visiting these temples have always reminded him of his childhood days. He further revealed that he was very eager to visit these places to seek the blessings of God.

He wrote (as per English translation), "Visiting Shri Mangeshi Temple and Shri Shantadurga Temple often takes me back to my childhood memories." He further added," Both these holy places play an important role in keeping me connected to my roots. I am always eager to seek blessings from these temples." This marked Om Raut's first tweet since Adipurush was released and flopped at the box office.

Om Raut addressing the negative comments to Adipurush

Adipurush had a remarkable opening at the box office but it sank . Talking about the negative reviews, Om Raut told Republic Media that he acknowledged them. He added that he made Adipurush from what he understood from the epic Ramayana. Om further said that no person completely understand Ramayana. He emphasised Adipurush represents " one section within the Ramayana."