SC Declines PIL Seeking Adipurush CBFC Certificate Revocation, Stays Proceedings In HCs

Adipurush makes got some relief from the Supreme Court on Friday. After the Prabhas starrer was released on June 16, it was criticised for the use of colloquial language in dialogues of its characters that were based on Hindu mythology. While hearing a plea from its makers on July 21, the apex court quashed a PIL that sought to revoke the CBFC certificate of the film for public exhibition for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

3 things you need to know

The Allahabad High Court will examine whether guidelines for certification of the film for public exhibition were followed in letter and spirit.

On June 30, the HC ordered the makers of Adipurush to appear before it on July 27. The proceedings will go on as stated by the HC.

Separate petitions have been filed seeking a ban on Adipurush for hurting religious sentiments.

SC hears Adipurush makers' plea

The Supreme Court on Friday gave its verdict on a plea by the producers of Adipurush seeking relief against the orders passed by the Allahabad High Court asking them to appear in person on July 27.

(Adipurush was released in cinema halls on June 16 and was criticised for its dialogues | Image: Om Raut/Twitter)

The SC declined the makers' plea and asked them to appear before the HC on the aforementioned date.

SC declines PIL seeking revocation of film's certificate

In two decisions, the Supreme Court stayed proceedings pending before different High Courts against makers of Adipurush. The Supreme Court also declined a PIL seeking to revoke the CBFC certificate of the film for public exhibition for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film is directed by Om Raut and is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana.