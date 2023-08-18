OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar Starrer Earns Rs 85 Crore In 1st Week

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi released in theatres on August 11. The comedy-drama movie had a good opening at the box office despite its clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Good word-of-mouth helped the movie grow at the box office and the film is eyeing a good second weekend collection.

3 things you need to know

OMG 2 is directed by filmmaker Amit Rai.

The movie is marching toward the Rs 100-crore club in India.

OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 hit film titled OMG - Oh My God.

OMG 2 to enjoy a successful second weekend

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 opened in theatres alongside Gadar 2, Jailer, Bhola Shankar, and others, collecting Rs 10.26 crore on day one. However, during the first weekend, the movie gained momentum and took a huge jump in box office numbers despite tough competition. Now, the movie is inching towards the Rs 100-crore club and is expected to score big numbers in the second weekend, especially on Saturday and Sunday.

(Akshay Kumar's film emerges as a super hit film at the box office | Image: Taran Adarsh/X)

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Akshay Kumar starrer earned Rs. 5.58 crore on the seventh day at the box office, taking its total to Rs. 85.05 crore. The movie has been given a good verdict by the critics despite A certification from CBFC. Moreover, trade analysts even claimed that the movie could have outperformed if not clashed with Gadar 2 at the box office.

Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude to fans

Earlier, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt thank you note for his fans which had a Gadar 2 reference. The actor expressed gratitude to the cinemagoers for watching Gadar 2 and OMG 2, helping them script history at the box office. He wrote, "A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in the Indian Film History."