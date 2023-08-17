OMG 2 Producer Opens Up About Akshay Kumar's Fees, Film's Budget

Akshay Kumar is currently basking in the success of his recently released film OMG 2. Helmed by Amit Rai, the film has so far earned Rs 79.47 crore in India and might enter the Rs 100 crore club in the second weekend. While the film is slowly soaring high at the box office, a few reports online have claimed that the film was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore. However, now, Ajith Andhare, VIACOM 18 COO, has rubbished the figures and said that they "grossly exaggerated".

OMG 2 witnessed a clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

OMG 2 witnessed decent earnings on opening day.

'Akshay Kumar walked with us in both financial and creative rish,' says Ajith Andhare

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the VIACOM 18 COO opened up on the budget of OMG 2 and said that the figures are nowhere close to reality. Rubbishing the reports, he revealed that Akshay didn't charge a "rupee in fee" and in fact, walked alongside them in both "financial and creative risk" involved in the film.

The banner, who also produced Akshay Kumar's OMG - Oh My God and other films, such as Special 26 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, said that they share a "long history and understanding". He concluded, "Without him, this risk was impossible to take, he was fully invested both creatively & financially.”

What was the budget of OMG 2?

In the same report, Pinkvilla quoted a source saying that the second installment of OMG was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore. The film was shot in a "controlled environment" just like the other social film in the Hindi industry."

Meanwhile, OMG 2 is enjoying a good collection at the box office due to positive word-of-mouth. The film explored the importance of sex education in the school syllabus. Previously, the film made headlines after CBFC ordered 24 modifications and gave 'A' certificate to the film. The move is highly criticised by many, including the film's cast.