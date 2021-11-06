On Bhai Dooj 2021, Kangana Ranaut Shares Pic With Brother Aksht; 'Blessed To Have You'

The pomp and fervour of the festive season haven't died down yet, with people across India clocking Bhai Dooj today, November 6. The festival celebrates the special bond shared between brothers and sisters as they pray for the safety, good health, and well-being of their siblings. Just like common folk, Bollywood celebrities have also taken to their social media handles to shower adoration on their close ones.

Kangana Ranaut, who constantly showcases love for her brother Aksht on Instagram, left no stone unturned while celebrating the festival. Uploading a picture with him, she quipped that she's blessed to have him as her sibling.

Kangana Ranaut marks Bhai Dooj with brother Aksht

Taking to her Instagram stories today, Ranaut can be seen holding a pooja thali as she poses with her brother. She is clad in a simple baby pink suit with hair tied in a ponytail, while Aksht can be seen sporting a white t-shirt. For the caption, she wrote, “Blessed to have you as a brother Aksht…. Happy Bhai Dooj.''

Only last month, the actor celebrated Aksht's birthday and penned a heartwarming note on Instagram. "Dear Aksht ….. From being a baby brother to my biggest strength you have come a long way I am fortunate to have you….. the way you handle things in my life from all my legal battles to now Production house projects …. I can say my little brother is my hero." She lauded him for his 'gentle demeanour' and 'quiet ambition', iterating that he shouldn't lose his 'passion, precision and sense of immense responsibility' towards work. "Sky is the limit …. Go for it …. Happy birthday to you …. I love you very much," she wrote.

What's on Kangana's work front?

On the work front, Kangana recently wrapped shooting for Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas. Announcing the wrap, she wrote, "Another beautiful journey comes to an end... What a ride." She will also be seen in Tiku weds Sheru, which marks her first stint as a producer. Apart from the aforementioned projects, she has films like Emergency, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Dhaakad, and The Incarnation: Sita in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut