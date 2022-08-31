On Ganesh Chaturthi, Kunal Kemmu Announces Directorial Debut With 'Madgaon Express'

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu announced on Wednesday that he is all set for his directorial debut, titled Madgaon Express. Sharing the career update on his Twitter handle, the Malang actor revealed that he has also penned the script for his forthcoming film. The development came on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi as Kemmu wrote, "As all good things begin with his name I can’t think of a better day to share this with all of you."

On August 31, Kunal Kemmu headed to his Instagram handle and shared an update on his first upcoming direction Madgaon Express. The 39-year-old also penned a heartfelt note in the caption in which he opened up about how his 'dreams' are becoming a 'reality'. Kemmu stated, "Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can’t think of a better day to share this with all of you".

"It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head, I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing “Madgaon Express”. #Madgaonexpress", Kemmu further added.

Kunal Kemmu worked as a child artist in several popular films ahead of making his debut as an actor with Kalyug (2005). Since then, the actor starred in a number of films including Dhol, Malang, Golmaal Again, Go Goa Gone, Kalank among others.

