Helen's Birthday: Most Iconic Songs Of The Star That Will Never Go Out Of Trend

Veteran actor-dancer Helen Anne Richardson Khan, popularly known as Helen, rings in her 82nd birthday today, i.e. November 21, 2020. The Padma Shri awardee has been the heartthrob of the country during the ’60s and ’70s with her sheer graceful dance moves like no other. Helen's dancing has been one of the major highlights of her illustrious career in the Hindi film industry spanning over an astonishing five decades. For the unversed, one of the highly popular nautch dancers of her time in Bollywood, she has worked in more than a whopping 700 films. Thus, on the special occasion of Helen's birthday, here are some of the best Helen songs of all time to pay a tribute to the legend and her contribution to Indian cinema.

Check out the list of some of the most iconic Helen songs

Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu

One of the most iconic songs of Helen by far has been from the movie Howrah Bridge. The film was released back in 1958 and the song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu was an instant favourite among the masses and remains to be an iconic song till date. The story of the thriller film follows a businessman who tries to track down his brother’s murderer.

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja

The music for the 1971's film Caravan was composed by the legendary R.D. Burman and its playlist had some of the best Bollywood songs of the time. However, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja was one of the chartbuster songs from the film which stood out because of Helen's appearance in the song. Majorly because of its superhit songs, the film had become a blockbuster hit after it released in 1971.

Aa Jaane Jaan

The 1969 Bollywood film Intaquam was one of the highly-lauded films of its time. The song Aa Jaane Jaan from the film was quick to become a fan favourite among the masses. However, Helen's performance in the song made it a classic hit which tops the playlist of old Bollywood songs for many till date.

O Mungada Mungada

The song O Mungada Mungada from the film Inkaar was one of the most popular songs back in 1977 and to this day, it remains to be a popular dance number. The song went on to become a signature dance song of Helen among many others. Check out the music video of O Mungada Mungada below:

Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana

One of the most iconic films during the '70s era was hands down the Chandra Barot directorial Don. The film's cast was headlined Amitabh Bacchan, Zeenat Aman and Pran. Although Don's playlist comprised multiple chartbuster songs, Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana was an overnight hit. Helen's performance in the song was widely-praised in this song and it is considered a classic till date.

