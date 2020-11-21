On Helen's Birthday, Here's A Quiz On The Life Of The 'Golden Lady'

Be it Chin Chin Choo in the 50s, or Mungda in the 70s, Helen has evidently given fans a number of gems through the years which are cherished to-date. Known for dance moves, Helen not just introduced a certain poise in the Indian film industry with her charming dance moves, but also managed to remove the stigma of a 'cabaret dancer' not getting recognition as performing artists. On Helen's birthday, here's Helen's trivia quiz which can allow fans to know their favourite star better:
Helen's quiz
1. What was Helen's origin name?
-
Helen Anne Richardson
-
Helen Benedict Cumberbatch
-
Helen Downey Jr.
2. Where was Helen born?
3. In which year did Helen marry PN Arora?
4. Helen and Salim Khan met on the sets of which film?
5. When did Helen tie the knot with Salim Khan?
6. What is the name of the 1973 documentary based on Helen's career?
-
Helen: The Beautiful Rennaissance
-
Helen: A Force of Nature
-
Helen: Queen Of The Nautch Girls
7. What character did Helen play in the film Mohabbatein?
-
The principal of boy's college
-
The principal of girl's college
-
The teacher of girl's college
8. What is Helen often regarded as by her fans?
-
The Golden Lady
-
The Silver Lady
-
The Dancing Lady
9. Who is Helen and Salim Khan's adoptive daughter?
10. What role does Helen play in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam?
-
Salman Khan's mother
-
Ajay Devgn's mother
-
Aishwarya Rai's mother
11. Which film allowed Helen to get the award for the best supporting role?
-
Lahu Ke Do Rang
-
Laal Sipaahi
-
Amar Akbar Anthony
12. In which year did Helen receive the Life Time Achievement award?
13. What is the book based on Helen is titled?
-
The Life and Times of an H-Bomb
-
Helen: The Life, The Time, and The Love
- Helen: O Haseena!
Image courtesy - Still from 'Kar le Pyar' music video
Answer key -
-
Helen Anne Richardson
-
Rangoon
-
1957
-
Kabli Khan
-
1981
-
Helen: Queen Of The Nautch Girls
-
The principal of girl's college
-
The Golden Lady
-
Arpita
-
Salman Khan's mother
-
Lahu Ke Do Rang
-
1999
-
The Life and Times of an H-Bomb
