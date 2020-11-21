On Helen's Birthday, Here's A Quiz On The Life Of The 'Golden Lady'

Be it Chin Chin Choo in the 50s, or Mungda in the 70s, Helen has evidently given fans a number of gems through the years which are cherished to-date. Known for dance moves, Helen not just introduced a certain poise in the Indian film industry with her charming dance moves, but also managed to remove the stigma of a 'cabaret dancer' not getting recognition as performing artists. On Helen's birthday, here's Helen's trivia quiz which can allow fans to know their favourite star better:

Helen's quiz

1. What was Helen's origin name?

Helen Anne Richardson

Helen Benedict Cumberbatch

Helen Downey Jr.

2. Where was Helen born?

Mumbai

USA

Rangoon

3. In which year did Helen marry PN Arora?

1957

1950

1970

4. Helen and Salim Khan met on the sets of which film?

Sholay

Deewar

Kabli Khan

5. When did Helen tie the knot with Salim Khan?

1995

1979

1981

6. What is the name of the 1973 documentary based on Helen's career?

Helen: The Beautiful Rennaissance

Helen: A Force of Nature

Helen: Queen Of The Nautch Girls

7. What character did Helen play in the film Mohabbatein?

The principal of boy's college

The principal of girl's college

The teacher of girl's college

8. What is Helen often regarded as by her fans?

The Golden Lady

The Silver Lady

The Dancing Lady

9. Who is Helen and Salim Khan's adoptive daughter?

Arpita

Ankita

Anamika

10. What role does Helen play in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam?

Salman Khan's mother

Ajay Devgn's mother

Aishwarya Rai's mother

11. Which film allowed Helen to get the award for the best supporting role?

Lahu Ke Do Rang

Laal Sipaahi

Amar Akbar Anthony

12. In which year did Helen receive the Life Time Achievement award?

1999

2000

2010

13. What is the book based on Helen is titled?

The Life and Times of an H-Bomb

Helen: The Life, The Time, and The Love

Helen: O Haseena!

Image courtesy - Still from 'Kar le Pyar' music video

Answer key -

Helen Anne Richardson Rangoon 1957 Kabli Khan 1981 Helen: Queen Of The Nautch Girls The principal of girl's college The Golden Lady Arpita Salman Khan's mother Lahu Ke Do Rang 1999 The Life and Times of an H-Bomb

