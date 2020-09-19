On Lucky Ali's Birthday, Here Is A Trivia Quiz Based On The Singer's Journey

Singer and composer Maqsood Mehmood Ali is better known as Lucky Ali. Lucky Ali is the son of Bollywood actor Mehmood Ali. Lucky Ali made his debut on the Indian music scene with the album Sunoh, which established him as a singer. He then gained major recognition with his albums Sifar, Aks and Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai. Lucky Ali is known for his distinctive music style and also for his untrained voice. Lucky Ali debuted in Bollywood with the song Nasha Nasha in the movie Dushman Duniya Ka. The singer has also worked in several Bollywood movies. On the occasion of Lucky Ali’s birthday, here is a trivia quiz based on his acting and singing career.

Lucky Ali trivia quiz

1. What was Lucky Ali’s first music album?

Sunoh

Meri Jaan Hindustaan

Aks

Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai

2. Lucky Ali contributed to which song in the album Meri Jaan Hindustan?

Apna Desh

Kho Jane Do

Anjaani Raahon Mein

Global Symphony

3. Which among these is Lucky Ali’s debut song in Bollywood?

Tum Hi Se

Gori Teri Aankhain

Mehboob

Nasha Nasha

4. Which Hrithik Roshan movie has songs sung by Lucky Ali?

Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai

Koi..Mil Gaya

Jodhaa Akbar

5. Which among these composers Lucky Ali has not worked with?

A.R Rahman

Vishal-Shekhar

Prashant Pillai

Shankar Mahadevan

6. How many siblings does Lucky Ali have?

5

6

7

8

7. Which field does Lucky Ali’s father Mehmood Ali belongs to?

Culinary

Movies

Agriculture

Teaching

8. Which movie marked the debut of Lucky Ali in Bollywood?

Sur-The Melody of Life

Hamara Tumhare

Chote Nawaab

Kaante

9. Which daily soap featured Lucky Ali alongside Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah fame Dilip Joshi?

Zara Hatke

CID

Hum Sab Baraati

Agadam Bagdam Tigadam

10.What is the relationship between Lucky Ali and Meena Kumari?

Brother

Best Friend

Son

Nephew

Lucky Ali quiz - answers

Lucky Ali made his debut on the Indian music industry with the album Sunoh , which established him as a singer.

, which established him as a singer. Lucky Ali is known for contributing the song Anjaani Raahon Mein to the album Meri Jaan Hindustan , which commemorated 50 years of Indian independence in the year 1997.

, which commemorated 50 years of Indian independence in the year 1997. Ali debuted in Bollywood with the song Nasha Nasha in the movie Dushman Duniya Ka.

in the movie Dushman Duniya Ka. Lucky Ali sang Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum for Hrithik Roshan’s movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000).

Lucky Ali has worked with composers such as A.R Rahman, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vishal-Shekhar, Mikey McCleary, Prashant Pillai, Varun Ahuja and Rajiv Bhalla except for Shankar Mahadevan .

. Lucky Ali is the second of the eight children of Bollywood actor, Mehmood Ali.

Lucky Ali’s father Mehmood Ali was an established Bollywood actor.

As the son of Mehmood, Lucky Ali did not lack the requisites to make his debut as an actor. He first appeared in Chote Nawab ("The Little Prince") in 1962, directed by Mehmood.

("The Little Prince") in 1962, directed by Mehmood. Ali acted in the TV serial Zara Hatke alongside Dilip Joshi.

alongside Dilip Joshi. Lucky Ali is the nephew of Meena Kumari.

