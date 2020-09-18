Web Shows Quiz: Identify Popular Shows With This Quiz If You Are True Web-series Buff

After movies, digital shows have garnered immense popularity amongst the audiences. Every month, several shows, serials, reality shows and web-series hit the internet. However, not all of them are considered as 'Trending Shows'. OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar & Disney and many others compete for releasing audience relevant shows. If you are a huge small-screen buff, take this 'Identify the trending show' quiz based on the show's plot, cast, awards and controversies.

Identify the trending show quiz

Q. 1 Recently the 5th installment of this show was released on Netflix. This show is based on a good devil who quits 'hell'. The lead character's powers don't work in front of his love interest. Can you guess this show?

Devil Good Omens Lucifer Hellboy

Q. 2 This show has been trending since the show premiered in 1994. The show ran for the next 10 years giving some serious 'friendship goals', guess this sitcom.

Friends How I Met Your Mother Party of Five The Vicar of Dibley

Q. 3 This is an American teen drama. This show talks about suicide awareness. Can you guess this show?

Riverdale 13 Reasons Why Sex Education Stranger Things

Q. 4 Show that is based on one of the leading drug mafias. It also extended into a spin-off series released in 2018. This show won the Best Action award at Golden Trailer Awards.

Breaking Bad Cartel Land Cocaine Cowboys Narcos

Q. 5 If you are a TV buff, you surely are waiting for the 5th season of this show. We fell in love with each and every character of this show. This show might also have tricked you to learn Spanish. It also won the Audience Award for Best Spanish Series. Do you know which show is this?

Money Heist - La Casa de Papel Elite Narcos Club de Cuervos

Q.6 Based on fictional historic events, this show caused some legal confusion over its depiction of sexual violence. This was one of the most talked-about TV series ever. It broke all the records for HBO. However, the season finale of this show failed to meet the audience's expectations.

Vikings Game of Thrones Star Wars The Vampire Diaries

Q. 7 The show recently announced its season finale. Based on five sisters, this reality show features some high notch celebs of Hollywood. The show's name is controversial in itself.

Khan Sisters The Real Housewives Selling Sunset Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Q. 8 It is a science fiction-horror web television series starring an ensemble of child cast. The cast of this series won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Can you guess the series?

Riverdale Twin Peaks Stranger Things Runaways

Q. 9 Upon its release, this series created an immense buzz amongst the audience. This is the first major German show ever to air on Netflix originals. Can you guess the series?

The Umbrella Academy Dark The Sinner The office

Q. 10 This one of the most controversial reality shows on television. It traps celebs and personalities in a house without any connection with the outside world. As per stats, there have been 448 seasons of the show in over 54 franchise countries and regions, as of September 21, 2019.

Big Brother Bigg Boss Ace of Space Splitsvilla

Answers

Q.1 - 3

Q. 2 - 1

Q. 3 - 2

Q. 4 - 4

Q. 5 - 1

Q. 6 - 2

Q. 7 - 4

Q. 8 - 3

Q. 9 - 2

Q. 10 - 1

