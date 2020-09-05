Dilip Joshi Shares Throwback Pictures With Lucky Ali From His Show 'Zara Hatke'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi is still trying to get a hang of Gram. The actor, who is seen playing the role of Jethalal on the popular show, shared two throwback pictures on his Instagram handle. Reminiscing about his theatre days, Dilip shared two photographs from 1994 and looked unrecognisable. Keep reading to know more.

These throwback photos of Jethalal will leave you amazed

The veteran actor shared an image of him from his first TV show named 'Zara Hatke' in which he was given a chance to play the first lead role. In the pictures, the actor can be seen with singer-musician-actor Lucky Ali, who was his co-star on the show. Along with the picture, Dilip Joshi even stated that while working with Lucky, he also got the chance to hear to his songs on the sets, long before "they became the stuff of legend".

Captioning the image, Dilip Joshi wrote that Zara Hatke was launched in 1994 on Zee TV. This was the first time the actor was entrusted with the responsibility of leading a show along with Lucky Ali. Moreover, he also considered himself ‘Lucky’ for having worked with the singer back then and having had the good fortune of listening to his songs on the show's set.

Several social media users wrote comments on Taarak Mehta Ka Oolath Chashmah actor’s throwback picture. One of his fans wrote, “Sir you are an amazing actor. We love you!!”. Another user wrote, “Big Fan Sir. Thanks For Making Me Laugh Everyday Love You Lots”. Here’s how fans reacted to Dilip Joshi’s Instagram post:

About Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi has been part of some of the popular shows on Indian television even before becoming a household name with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani actor previously appeared in TV shows like Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen. Wah! Wah!, Kya Baat Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Dhoom, Meri Biwi Wonderful and many more. TMKOC recently completed 12 years, and currently, it is one of the longest-running sitcoms on the Indian television.

