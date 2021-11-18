Karisma Kapoor and Suniel Shetty have been Bollywood superstars from their era. The two have worked together in several films in the 90s and yet have seemingly not aged. Karisma Kapoor and Suniel Shetty recently reunited on the sets of India's Best Dancer 2 for an upcoming special episode. Apart from encouraging contestants and meeting their friends, the two had relived one of their iconic songs Sundara from the 1996 film Rakshak.

Karisma Kapoor and the official Instagram handle of SonyTV recently shared a sneak peek from the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer 2. Bollywood stars Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor are set to grace the show the coming weekend. While the two stars, who have worked together in the 90s, met after a long time, they along with the show's judges and host grooved on the song Sundara Sundara. In the clip, Karisma Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and show host Maniesh Paul were grooving on the song. Sharing the same clip, Suniel Shetty wrote, "When I got teleported to the sundar days." Maniesh Paul reacted to the actor's post and wrote, "Love you anna. soooooo good to have you on the show!! thank you." the actors' fans were equally thrilled to watch them share the frame after so long.

Suniel Shetty calls Karisma Kapoor "Forever 21"

Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor seemingly had a good time while shooting for the special episode. Karisma Kapoor donned a blue and golden dress with matching heels. On the other hand, Suniel Shetty looked dapper in a black t-shirt and pants. The two also posed for a photo posted by Suniel Shetty. The Hera Pheri actor complimented Karisma Kapoor in his caption and wrote, "Hi huku hi huku hai hai Hai hai hai ❤️… aab kya bolu … Lolo forever 21." Karisma also shared a photo on her story and wrote, "Wonderful day spent with the super sauve Suniel anna."

Karisma Kapoor and Suniel Shetty have worked together in several 90s' films. The two starred together in Gopi Kishan, Rakshak, Sapoot and Krishna. The two also shared the screen space in the 2003 film Baaz: A Bird In Danger.

Image: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor