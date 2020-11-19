On Sushmita Sen's 45th Birthday, Her Family Throws A Surprise; See Picture Inside

On Sushmita Sen's 45th birthday, her family surprised her with pink and gold balloons in bed. "A soaring feeling," Sushmita said that the birthday was brought in by her daughters Renee, Alisah and mother.

Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa also took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note and wrote, "Happy Birthday Didi, May God give you all the happiness. Family get-togethers are always fun with you around. I always look forward to catching up with you. A wonderful person like you deserves an abundance of happiness, a bouquet full of good health, and a chest full of untainted love. Have a wonderful birthday Didi. Love you loads."

Sushmita Sen reacts to Money Heist's Lisbon singing 'Chunari Chunari'; Watch

Brother Rajeev Sen wrote, "Keep shining, keep rising, stay fit and more power to my strongest Aarya. Happy Birthday to my most beautiful sister inside out... Bhai loves you a lot. Cheers to a rocking 45."

My Maa , Alisah & Renee brought in my birthday with this soaring feeling!!!😄💃🏻🌈 Its good to know THIS is how old they think I am!!!😅💋👏ThankU for D avalanche of love, wishes & blessings U all have been showering on me...what a beautiful birthday!!😇💃🏻 I love you guys!!😁💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/meQmJMA5x3 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) November 19, 2020

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renée makes acting debut with 'Suttabaazi'; check out trailer

On the work front

Sushmita Sen recently made her comeback to the world of acting by playing the lead character in the web-series, Aarya (2020). Aarya cast Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary as lead characters. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, the show is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime-drama, Penoza.

The plot of the web-series revolves around a loving wife & doting mother (Aarya) and her reluctance to be involved in the illegal narcotics family business. Her life is suddenly turned upside down when her family is threatened and in the quest to protect them she is forced to become the kind of person that she always avoided. She realizes that to protect her family from criminals, she herself needs to become one.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.