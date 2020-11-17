Sushmita Sen Reacts To Money Heist's Lisbon Singing 'Chunari Chunari'; Watch

Netflix's popular show Money Heist's actor Itziar Ituno singing 'Biwi No 1's 'Chunari Chunari has left Sushmita Sen impressed. The actor took to Twitter handle to share that she loved Itnuno singing Chunari Chunari and wrote, 'Yeh Baat' on the video going viral.

In an interview with News18, Ituno, who plays Raquel Murillo (Lisbon) also revealed that loves Bollywood dance a lot.

Netflix has renewed its megahit Spanish drama Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, for a fifth and final season.

According to a press release shared by the streaming platform, the production on the 10-episode final season is set to begin on Monday and the show will film in Spain, Portugal and Denmark.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen on Tuesday stunned her fans by sharing some pictures looking beautiful in a saree and thanked designer Robert Naorem for the same.

On the work front

Sushmita Sen recently made her comeback to the world of acting by playing the lead character in the web-series, Aarya (2020). Aarya cast Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary as lead characters. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, the show is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime-drama, Penoza.

The plot of the web-series revolves around a loving wife & doting mother (Aarya) and her reluctance to be involved in the illegal narcotics family business. Her life is suddenly turned upside down when her family is threatened and in the quest to protect them she is forced to become the kind of person that she always avoided. She realizes that to protect her family from criminals, she herself needs to become one.

