Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renée Makes Acting Debut With 'Suttabaazi'; Check Out Trailer

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen would soon be seen in a film titled Suttabaazi. The trailer of the film is out and Renee Sen is portraying the character of a young woman called Diya Kumar. The film is created by Kabeer Khurana and Renee Sen would be sharing the screen with actors Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra.

Suttabaazi trailer looks promising

The trailer of the film opens with Diya (Renee Sen) talking to herself as she imitates her family members. The character seems annoyed with her online classes and says that life will end but the online classes will never get over. In the following scene, she is seen behaving like a rebel adolescent who secretly smokes in her family bathroom and clears out the evidence before going out of the bathroom.

Actor Rahul Vohra is introduced in the next scene where he is seen portraying the character of Diya Kumar’s father, Mihir Kumar. In the trailer, he appears to be a protective father who is objecting the idea of fashion for his young daughter. The trailer then has a montage of scenes from the film where the character of Mihir is being shown as an overprotective father.

Actor Komal Chhabria is portraying the character of Savitri Kumar, an overworked housewife who feels she has to do everything herself if she wants to get anything done. Renee Sen in the character of a young woman looks promising and all the other characters seem very relatable to middle-class families. Going by the trailer, the film seems to be a promising film and a fun family drama to watch.

Watch Suttabaazi trailer below

As soon as the trailer went up on social media, the post was flooded with comments and reactions from netizens. A number of people commented on the post that they loved the trailer and are excited to watch the film. Numerous other netizens posted hearts in the comments section and wished the cast and crew team of the film all the best, check out some of the comments from the netizens below.

Cast of Suttabaazi

The film stars Renee Sen in the character of a young woman called Diya Kumar, and the actor would be sharing the screen with actors Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra. The film is created by Kabeer Khurana who has won numerous international awards for his work in the entertainment industry. The film has been produced by Simran Lakhanpal, Ramneek Sawhney and Pankaj Rungta.

