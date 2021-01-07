On US Capitol attack, Bollywood stars shower digs; Simi Garewal wants Trump 'locked up'

The celebrities of the film industry reacted with shock as supporters of United States of America President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC on Wednesday. The stars took digs at the supporters of the outgoing leader, as the clashes led to four people losing their lives. Right from sharing their disbelief at the violent visuals to calling the group as ‘terrorists’, there were strong reactions.

Celebrities of Bollywood condemn US Capitol attack

The incident had occurred during the electoral counting by the United States Congress moments after the speech of Trump, who has been crying foul over his defeat to Joe Biden in the elections last month. Simi Garewal felt that if such scenes could be witnessed at the electoral counting, it could get worse when Biden would formally take charge as President. The veteran actor urged that Trump be ‘locked up’ till then.

If this is what Trump planned for the Electoral confirmation. I DREAD to think what he'll do on @JoeBiden Inauguration 😱. Lock him up quickly & quietly till 20 Jan. @jaketapper @donwinslow @johnpavlovitz @MeidasTouch @nytimes @CNN @PreetBharara — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) January 6, 2021

Actors Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Kamra, musician Adnan Sami and producer Atul Kasbekar took digs at Trump and America. Right from calling the leader a ‘reality tv star’ and reality being an ‘apocalyptic fantasy’ to citing his slogan ‘Making America great again’, they were at their savage best.

In a #democracy you don’t always get the change that you want. Everyone everywhere lump it. #CapitolHill #WashingtonDC — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) January 6, 2021

When your leader is a reality tv star; reality is apocalyptic fantasy. #WashingtonDC — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) January 6, 2021

Making America great again. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) January 6, 2021

Wow!

America 😳😳😳 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) January 7, 2021

Actor Meera Chopra was shocked, while Indian-origin celebrities like director Gurinder Chadha and actor-model Padma Lakshmi called the mob as ‘extremists’ and ‘terrorists’ respectively.

Cant really believe this!!! https://t.co/qLZCYkOrAn — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) January 6, 2021

This is what extremists in America look like today! #DC pic.twitter.com/FaK48iYrHJ — Gurinder Chadha OBE (@GurinderC) January 6, 2021

The armed people who stormed the Capitol today, smashing windows, going through Senators' desks & computers and attempting to replace the American flag with a Trump flag are not:



- Trump supporters

- protestors

- agitators



They are terrorists. — Padma "Flip The Senate" Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) January 6, 2021

Hollywood stars had also reacted strongly. Chris Evans wrote, "I’m speechless". Ashton Kutcher tweeted, "Support the peaceful transition of power!!!!!!!! That’s being a patriot!"

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his displeasure over the incident, "Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests."

US Capitol attack

Pictures and videos of Trump supporters shouting ‘stop the steal’ and other slogans, clashing with the security. After managing to break through the security, they were seen breaking the glass windows and entering, sitting at the seats and posing and even stealing a podium and more. Apart from the widespread flak, Trump was further embarrassed as Twitter locked his account and removed his tweets on the incident.

