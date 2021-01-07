'For Sake Of Democracy': US Senate Leaders Write To VP Pence Demanding Trump's Removal

After chaotic and violent scene unfolded at the US Capitol as supporters of President Donald Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, 17 US lawmakers wrote to Vice President Mike Pence calling for Trump's removal from power. They suggested that Pence should invoke the 25th Amendment, which provides procedures that can be used to replace a sitting president who is no longer capable of fulfilling his duties.

'For the sake of democracy...'

The letter has been sent by leaders of the Congress like Ted Lieu, Pramila Jayapal, Hank Johnson and others. "For the sake of democracy, we emphatically urge you to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing President Trump from power. President Trump has shown time and again that he is unwilling to protect our Democracy and carry out the duties of the office," the letter reads.

'Our democracy is under unprecedented assault': Biden

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden called on Wednesday for the restoration of “simple decency” as a mob incited by his predecessor stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed Congress from certifying the results of November's election.

Biden had planned to deliver a speech focused on how to revive the economy and provide financial relief for small-business owners reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, giving routine political remarks from a theatre in his native Delaware. But shortly before he was to begin speaking, demonstrators broke into the Capitol building, reaching as far as the Senate floor.

"Our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times,” Biden said adding that the violent and chaotic events were “an assault on the rule of law."

The Capitol building was locked down and police moved in with guns drawn as Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations. National Guard troops were deployed and a citywide curfew called for shortly after dusk, as rioters continued to occupy the seat of Congress for hours.

The unrest erupted as a joint session of Congress had convened to certify Biden’s election victory over President Donald Trump. But, in anticipation of that occurring, thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators amassed outside the Capitol. The mob was eventually cleared out of the building and Congress moved to resume certification. Biden stopped short of accusing Trump of treason but said what happened "borders on sedition."

(With AP inputs)