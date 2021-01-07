After Stephanie Grisham, More Of Trump's Aides To Resign Over Violent Protests: Sources

Several of President Donald Trump's top associates, including National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, have considered resigning in the wake of his response to a pro-Trump mob storming the US Capitol on Wednesday, a CNN report said.

According to the report, top US officials including O'Brien, deputy NSA Matt Pottinger, and deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell are all considering resigning as soon as tonight, following unprecedented chaos and violence at the heart of American democracy and accusations that the President was attempting a coup.

The report comes shortly after Stephanie Grisham, the former White House communications director and press secretary and current chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump, tendered her resignation on Wednesday with immediate effect, in light of the violent protests.

One of the longest-serving Trump administration officials, Grisham began entered the White House as deputy press secretary under Sean Spicer but was hired by Melania Trump for her East Wing staff in March 2017. As East Wing communications director, Grisham soon became the first lady's most prominent staffer. In a statement to CNN, Stephanie Grisham said it was an honour to serve the White House and that she was proud of the many accomplishments of the Trump Administration.

Trump accused of inciting a coup

President Donald Trump's inciting a ‘coup’ and refusal to condemn the violence at the Capitol has led to an increased discussion among his aides about resigning. While there are only 14 days left in Trump's administration, many officials are disgusted by the President's behaviour and no longer believe they can serve him. Whether more will join Grisham in resigning remains to be seen, but the level of frustration inside the White House leads to a growing sense that Trump will be more isolated than ever in his final days in office.

Several Democrats have accused the outgoing President of inciting a coup as they denounced the breaching of the Capitol. "The President of the United States is inciting a coup. We will not be intimidated. We will not be deterred," tweeted Democratic Representative Karen Bass.

Echoing the words of half a dozen lawmakers, Representative Val Demings termed the violence in Washington is evidence of "a coup in progress." Representative Elaine Luria said she had to evacuate after a report of a pipe bomb and also said she heard gunshots.

