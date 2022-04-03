On Vikrant Massey's B'day; Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal & Other Celebs Send Warm Wishes

Actor Vikrant Massey rang into his 35th birthday today. The actor is not only known for his ace acting skills, but also for his simplicity and humble nature. Massey began to receive warm wishes from his fans ever since midnight. Recently, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan and more celebs sent him their best wishes on his special day.

Anushka Sharma never fails to shower her colleagues and friends with her love and best wishes on their birthdays. She recently took to her Instagram stories to wish the Love Hostel star. She wrote, "Happy birthday Vikrant! Wishing you love and light always." Vikrant Massey was seemingly delighted to hear from Anushka as he replied, "Thank you for your kind wishes Didi." Your honesty & simplicity inspire me to be a better person each day!" he added.

Sara Ali Khan shares some BTS pictures from Gaslight

Sara Ali Khan, who will soon star alongside Massey in the upcoming film Gaslight, also showered the birthday boy with love. She shared some behind the scenes photos from the film's shoot and wrote, "Happy Birthday @vikrantmassey. Wishing you all the happiness, peace, joy and abundance. May all your dreams come true and may you live each and everyday to the fullest. You really deserve it. Jai Bholenath." "Thank you @saraalikhan95. Touched to have found a friend, a fellow Shiv-bhakt & someone I can talk to about anything under the sun you sooo dearly love. See you soon," replied Massey.

Vicky Kaushal took to his IG stories to send Vikrant Massey his best wishes. Wishing him on his special day, the Sardar Udham star wrote, "One of the best actors and best humans around." Vikrant Massey penned how he is blessed to have a brother like Kaushal and wrote, "Says my Brother who inspires me to be a better human, a better son and a better everything each day. Blessed to have you."

Massey's 14 Phere co-star Kriti Kharbanda also penned a sweet message on his birthday. Kriti Kharbanda shared a cute boomerang with Vikrant Masset and wrote,"Happy Birthday @vikrantmassey. Sending you Bahut saara pyaar and positivity." "Have the best day!" she added. "Thank you Kitt's," he replied.

