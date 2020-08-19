Onir Shares Video Doing Headstand Split, Says 'Finding More Milestones To Achieve Indoors'

On August 18, Anirban Dhar, famously known as Onir, shared a video on his Twitter in which he is seen working out. In the video, Onir can be seen standing doing yoga at his home. He is seen wearing a white vest and grey shorts. The caption of the post states how strongly the director is trying to get his headstand split right. He further said that he is finding more and more milestones to achieve indoors. His post ended with, “Stay Fit Stay Kind Stay Inclusive.” Have a look at the Onir’s Twitter post here.

Suprabhat beautiful people.

Trying to get my headstand split right .

Finding more and more milestones to achieve indoors .

Stay Fit Stay Kind Stay Inclusive . pic.twitter.com/ZPbIvniksW — Onir (@IamOnir) August 18, 2020

Fans' reactions to Onir’s Twitter post

A lot of fans also commented on the video. One of the users wrote that Onir’s video had given him all the motivation he needed to stay fit. Meanwhile, others wrote that because of exercise and yoga, Omir’s mind runs sharply in his field. Have a look at the comments below.

You're getting better and better, Sir.



This video has given me all the motivation I needed to exercise today - so thank you!🙂 — adarsh utkarsh (@UtkarshAdarsh) August 18, 2020

Thats why your mind run sharply in your craft! — Dr. Himanshu Sharma (@pharaohanshu) August 18, 2020

Onir regularly shares updates about his workout and fitness on his social media profiles. The Bas Ek Pal director has always given the credit of his fitness to gruelling workout regimes, a strict diet and a healthy lifestyle. As the whole world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are forced to stay indoors to stay safe. Onir is one of those celebrities who still manage to workout despite the gyms being shut.

About Onir’s life and career

Onir was born in Samchi, Bhutan to father Aparesh Dhar and mother Manjushree. He reportedly spent much of his childhood going to the theatres. In the year 1992, Onir directed and produced his first documentary film, titled Fallen Hero that was based on painter Bijan Choudhury’s life. His directorial debut was My Brother... Nikhil in the year 2005 that featured co-producer Sanjay Suri and actor Juhi Chawla. The film was screened at over 40 international film festivals.

In 2006, Onir released his second film named Bas Ek Pal with Urmila Matondkar, Sanjay Suri and Jimmy Shergill. He also received a nomination for the Best Director Critic’s Award at the Global Indian Film Awards for the film. This film was not a box-office hit but is still remembered for the storyline and songs.

