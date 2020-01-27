'Need Of The Hour': B-Town Stars Convey Gratitude To Aaditya Thackeray For 'dream Project'

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has been known for his association with Bollywood stars over the years. After attending several events alongside the well-known names, the support has continued for him after became an MLA and a minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet. Several B-Town celebrities have come out in praise of certain initiatives of the Shiv Sena and the latest to receive the same treatment was the urban forests initiative.

As the initiative was launched on Republic Day, Onir and Sandhya Mridul were among the celebrities who thanked Aaditya Thackeray, who is the Tourism and Environment Minister, for proposing the idea. Thackeray Jr had shared pictures where he and his father, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are setting up the foundation of the forests by watering the plants. Terming it a ‘dream project’, he shared how he had proposed the idea to the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation a few months ago.

Under the initiative, 400,000 plants Indian origin will be grown using the Japanese Miyawaki method and 65 plots of the BMC will be used for it.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji initiated a dream project that I had proposed to the @mybmc a few months ago. 65 plots of the BMC will now have 400,000 plants of Indian origin planted in the Japanese Miyawaki method. Urban forests are a necessity in India. pic.twitter.com/RlJyAuD2Ut — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 26, 2020

Onir termed the initiative as the ‘need of the hour’ and as a ‘gift’ for Mumbai.

Here are the tweets:

Earlier, the BMC taking the initiative to set up an ‘affordable’ veterinary hospital was praised by Onir as well, who had termed it ‘amazing’ then. Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty and Gurmeet Choudhary had also lauded the idea then.

