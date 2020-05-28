'Our Moga Boy': Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Expresses His Pride At Sonu Sood's Feat

Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to praise 'fellow Punjabi' and actor Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers go back home amid the ongoing COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The actor has arranged several buses for the migrants after obtaining special permission from different state governments. Singh wrote that he feels proud to read that 'fellow Punjabis' go beyond their 'call of duty'. Calling him as 'our Moga boy', Captain Amarinder Singh wrote, 'Good work Sonu'.

It fills me with immense pride whenever I read about my fellow Punjabis going beyond their call of duty to help those in need & this time it is our Moga boy @SonuSood who has been actively helping migrant workers by arranging for their food & transportation. Good work Sonu! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 28, 2020

Sood replied to Amarinder Singh and said that he has always been an inspiration for him.

Sonu Sood wrote, "Thank you so much for your kind words sir. You have always a been an inspiration for me. I promise to make our our fellow punjabis proud." [sic]

Sonu Sood has arranged numerous buses from Mumbai to states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Kerala for over two weeks now. He has also been replying to those tweeting to him, asking them to send details, apart from launching a helpline number.

Earlier, cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, actors like Ajay Devgn, and politicians like Smriti Irani, Maharastra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari hailed Sonu’s efforts. Even Union Minister Smriti Irani has praised Sonu Sood's efforts.

Tagging a tweet by Sood in which he asked a migrant to share his number so that he can arrange for his travel back home, Irani said: "I've had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood and celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still thank you for helping those in need."

आपके संदेश हमें इस रफ़्तार से मिल रहें हैं। मैं और मेरी टीम पूरी कोशिश कर रहें हैं हर किसी को मदद पहुँचे! लेकिन अगर इस में हम कुछ मेसजेज़ को मिस कर दें, उसके लिए मुझे क्षमा कीजिएगा 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wS7vVk9bjv — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

